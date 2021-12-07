Afghanistan complicates new push to close Guantánamo Bay

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday made clear that the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan this year has further complicated the political, legal and legislative quandary facing a renewed effort to close the Guantánamo Bay detention center in Cuba after nearly two decades.

The dilemma remains about what the United States should do with detainees who aren’t getting trials but are considered enemy combatants in a war on terrorism that isn’t over — a balance between getting justice for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and preventing terrorist groups from killing more Americans. That has helped create an endless loop of congressional and presidential inaction, with few changes, and the facility keeps holding detainees amid a legal gray area caused by its location outside of the United States and its creation as part of a war.

That policy fight now typically plays out in annual spending bills, including early draft language in fiscal 2022 measures to close the Cuba detention center that Democrats pushed for and Republicans criticized.

Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois opened the hearing Tuesday with criticism of the Biden administration for not responding to his requests for a new approach to Guantánamo Bay and declining to send a witness for senators to question Tuesday.

And Durbin set out the current situation: There are 39 detainees remaining at the center; more than two-thirds of them have never been charged with a crime; it costs $540 million a year to keep it open; and there is “no end in sight” for military commissions that have stalled in part because of the government’s use of torture on enemy combatants.