It is a rare circumstance that the FBI director is not the headline witness at a Senate Judiciary hearing in which he testifies, but Wednesday was no ordinary day. Testifying along with Maroney were three other prominent USA gymnasts, including Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist who competed in the Tokyo Games earlier this summer.

“Nelson Mandela once said, ‘There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.’ It is the power of that statement that compels and empowers me to be here in front of you today,” Biles said in her opening statement. “I do not want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse.”

The Justice Department inspector general investigation that led to the hearing found failures at multiple levels of the FBI, and FBI Director Christopher Wray sought to provide assurances that the agency is implementing changes to prevent a recurrence.

“I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster in 2015 and failed. It never should have happened,” said Wray, who was not leading the FBI in 2015 and 2016 when the Nassar investigation should have taken place.

Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, who is also the majority whip, pointed to scope of the failure.

“What strikes me here is there doesn’t seem to have ever been a sense of urgency or immediacy in that Indianapolis Field Office,” Durbin said. “What am I missing here? This is like a child kidnapping case. This man is on the loose molesting children, and it appears that it’s being lost in the paperwork of the agency.”