A drab room in the Capitol complex once again felt like an oasis Wednesday morning, as the “fix Congress” panel approved its latest set of recommendations.

Elsewhere on the Hill, tempers flared and lawmakers traded blame over how much legislating was left to do before the end of the year. But for the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, the word of the day was “civility.”

“Congress was designed to be a deliberative body, where members not only speak but listen,” Chairman Derek Kilmer said in his opening statement. “It takes a lot more effort than just coming up with quick political zingers to throw back and forth.”

The panel agreed on 25 new ideas to improve the legislative branch, covering three broad topics — civility, congressional support agencies and evidence-based policymaking. Now Kilmer hopes the rest of the House will take note, though the suggestions are just that, suggestions.

Known for its low-key and collegial vibe, the committee (or ModCom, as members like to call it) made quick work of its business meeting, moving 22 of the items by voice vote. Yet it wasn’t all harmonious agreement. The more controversial recommendations came at the end, and for the first time in the panel’s short history, one didn’t make it through.