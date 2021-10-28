Modernization Committee tracks its own progress as clock keeps ticking

The House Modernization of Congress Committee wants to make sure its recommendations don’t end up like some of its predecessors’ did — collecting dust on a shelf.

The panel released its latest progress report Thursday, tracking the 97 recommendations it made last Congress and whether they’ve gone anywhere. More than 60 percent of them have, the report says.

From the very beginning, the panel has tried to do things differently as it tries to cure what ails the legislative branch, said Chairman Derek Kilmer.

“We decided to do rolling recommendations so that when we got agreement as a committee, we would pass them,” the Washington Democrat said. “Then we would focus energy on trying to get them implemented.”

Just 20 of those proposals have been fully implemented. Two of the most recent wins came in August, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would raise the maximum pay rate for staff, decoupling it from lawmaker pay caps, and when the Chief Administrative Office launched a centralized human resources hub.