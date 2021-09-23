Civility in Congress has turned into a joke. This panel is taking it seriously

The “Fix Congress” committee got so much out of its first two hearings this year on the elusive goal of civility, it agreed to hold a third.

“In my first year in Congress, and when there was minimal back and forth, it was nasty,” said Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress Vice Chairman William R. Timmons IV. “We need to have legitimate conversations on the challenges facing the American public, and we can’t do that in the current structure.”

“We’ve proven that,” added Timmons, a South Carolina Republican.

Despite a storm of partisan rancor brewing on Capitol Hill with just a week to go before a possible government shutdown, Thursday’s committee hearing looked unique. The members sat interspersed — Democrat next to Republican — around a conference table in an effort to encourage discussion as they heard from three experts on collaboration in the workplace and in Congress.

The previous civility hearings focused on organizational psychology and the sources of political polarization. This one was squarely focused on how the committee can make recommendations to help lawmakers finally get along — or at least pretend to.