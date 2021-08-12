House staffers can now make more than their bosses

Corrected 4:45 p.m. | Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that staffers may now make more than their bosses.

Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues she was raising the annual maximum salary for congressional aides to $199,300. Base pay for members — set by law — is $174,000 and has not changed since 2009. While some committee staffers have been able to earn more than members, individual office staff were capped at just under their boss’s level — $173,900.

The move was praised by good governance advocates who have long said that the relatively low pay for top staffers contributed to a Capitol Hill brain drain.

“Obviously this is something that is very helpful in allowing the House to be competitive with not only the private sector but a variety of other organizations that are always competing for good congressional staff,” said Brad Fitch, president of the Congressional Management Foundation.

A 2013 CMF survey found low compensation was the main reason why staff considered leaving Capitol Hill.