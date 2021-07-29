‘Fix Congress’ panel issues latest advice, breaking unanimous streak

A select committee tasked with improving how Congress works advanced a new slate of recommendations aimed at boosting accessibility and retaining staff.

“There are people who stick around for a long time, and people who are here for a short time, and then you see the average tenure at about that three- or four-year mark. So looking at how you hold on to those people is important,” Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington, chairman of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, said in an interview Wednesday.

The panel advanced 20 recommendations Thursday, including ones calling on the House to provide ways for staff to get tuition reimbursement for taking university classes and getting certificates. The panel also urged the House to create an office to help interns navigate onboarding and professional development.

“There is value in recruiting and retaining talented people. Because when you do that, you can solve tough problems better and make the institution less reliant on lobbyists,” Kilmer said.