Roddy Flynn has been worried about burnout in the office, as staffers return to Capitol Hill on the tail end of the pandemic and begin a busy summer of legislating.

“I was sort of out of ideas,” said Flynn, who serves as chief of staff for Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania.

When he first took the job in 2018, he looked around for places to get training and advice. He didn’t find many, and he remembers joining a text chain instead, crowdsourcing answers with his fellow freshman chiefs of staff.

“To have people you can call, in a more formal way, would have been wonderful,” he said.

This time, he found a more official place to go — a new coaching program run by the House chief administrative officer, part of an effort to beef up support resources in the sprawling workplace that is Congress.