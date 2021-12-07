Meadows on track for contempt of Congress charges

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will be the third Trump ally to be subject to a contempt of Congress charge from the Jan. 6 select panel if he refuses to show for a deposition Wednesday.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Meadows told them he does not plan to cooperate with the committee’s inquiry. In turn, they warned that if he doesn't sit for the scheduled deposition, they will have no choice but to recommend the House hold him in contempt for noncompliance with a congressional subpoena.

“Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadows’s request, will go forward as planned,” Cheney and Thompson said in a statement Tuesday. “If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution.” Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, served in the House from 2013 until his resignation to take the White House job on March 30, 2020.

The announcement comes a week after the panel said Meadows — who served as chief of staff for President Donald Trump leading up to and on Jan. 6 — was making efforts to cooperate with the panel’s inquiry. They said Meadows produced records to the committee and was willing to testify. Thompson previously told CNN the panel obtained around 6,000 emails from Meadows.

Now the committee says Meadows “has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further with our investigation despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling.” The book referred to is “The Chief’s Chief,” which was released Tuesday.