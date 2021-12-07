Commission sends Biden report on Supreme Court overhauls

The White House commission on the Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to send its report to President Joe Biden, but as expected it makes no recommendation on contentious overhaul proposals such term limits for justices or expanding the number of justices.

The completion of that commission’s work moves the focus back to Biden and Democrats in Congress, with pressure from liberal groups to respond to a Supreme Court that has a 6-3 conservative majority and is considering cases that could reshape abortion and gun rights.

That energy focuses now on legislation that would expand the number of justices from nine to 13, which was introduced in April by Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Rep. Mondaire Jones, both of New York, and Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson.

At the time it was introduced, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois cast serious doubts on the chances of the bill getting action in either chamber and pointed instead to the work of the commission.

The House version now has 43 co-sponsors and support from Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, according to Demand Justice, a liberal nonprofit group pushing for changes at the Supreme Court.