Texas to implement second major abortion law

Texas is expected to implement a second major abortion law on Thursday as the Supreme Court weighs arguments that could change the future of how states can restrict abortion.

The new Texas law would limit medication abortions, a nonsurgical procedure where a patient takes two pills known as mifepristone and misoprostol that induce an abortion.

Medication abortions — not to be confused with the morning-after pill, also known as Plan B, that prevents pregnancy — are commonly used during the earliest stages of pregnancy.

The law would decrease when in a pregnancy medication abortions can be prescribed, from 70 days to 49 days. About 60 percent of abortions conducted before 10 weeks are medication abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which favors abortion rights.

The implementation comes as the high court weighs a different Texas law that has banned almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy since September.