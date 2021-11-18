For a while it seemed as if this would be the year that Congress tackled its long-standing staffer retention issues, but aides say that hope is fizzling, replaced by the usual holiday slog.

The prospect of higher pay soared this summer after House leadership decoupled member and staffer salary caps, and as appropriators proposed a 20 percent increase in the money members can spend on their offices and payroll. But as fall turns to winter, the two parties remain far apart on how to fund the government for fiscal 2022 beyond a series of stopgaps.

“It’s probably not going to happen,” said one House Democratic staffer, who asked for anonymity to talk frankly about an office funding boost anytime soon. “But if it did happen, I truly don’t think that lower-level staffers would be getting any sort of monetary benefit from it.”

Her first job as a district staffer paid so low she lived with her parents, she said. While retention discussions often focus on the highest earners who leave the Hill for swanky lobbying jobs, workers near the bottom and middle are reaching a breaking point.

“What always worries me is the midlevel staffers, like legislative assistants and sometimes legislative directors and comms directors,” said the staffer. “They’re the ones that are doing a lot of the grueling hours of work.”