House passes Legislative Branch spending bill

The House on Wednesday passed 215-207 an amended fiscal 2022 Legislative Branch spending bill that would provide $4.8 billion in funding, including a boost for the embattled Capitol Police department.

The Capitol Police would receive $603.9 million, an $88.4 million or 17 percent increase over the fiscal 2021 funding level of $515.5 million.

A separate, $2.1 billion emergency Capitol security supplemental spending bill — which includes funding for Capitol Police equipment, trauma support, intelligence operations and money to backfill overtime — has yet to be voted on by the Senate. If it becomes law, the emergency bill would deliver money to pay for the extraordinary amount of overtime officers have worked since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Under the fiscal 2022 spending measure, the Architect of the Capitol would get $738.3 million, a substantial increase of $152.8 million over fiscal 2021, a 26 percent rise. Of that, $93 million would be allocated for the Cannon House Office Building renovation project, which has gone significantly over budget. The agency is responsible for preserving and maintaining the buildings, art and gardens on the Capitol complex.

The bill does not include funding for the Senate. That chamber will propose its own funding bill and, once it passes the Senate, the House and Senate will meet in conference and produce a final bill to become law.