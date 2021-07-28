GOP ‘holds’ threaten quick action on supplemental spending bill

A $2.1 billion emergency spending bill to bolster Capitol Hill security, reimburse the National Guard and relocate Afghans who helped the U.S. government during two decades of war in that country stalled Wednesday after several Senate Republicans put holds on the bill.

Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said as many as seven lawmakers have objections to the $1.1 billion the legislation would provide to help relocate Afghans to ensure their safety as U.S. troops withdraw.

“I believe we have an obligation to the Afghan people who are our allies, who helped us. We know what’s going to happen to a lot of those people,” Shelby said, adding that it would be “shameful” not to help those Afghans now.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama at one point were among those objecting, according to a source familiar with the holds, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Lee and Marshall later told reporters they weren't part of the holdup; a Tuberville spokeswoman said the same of her boss. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who typically seeks to slow down foreign aid spending bills, said he was not one of the objectors.