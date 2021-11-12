What a possible censure of Gosar means

House Democrats on Friday introduced a resolution to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar — a penalty that would amount to the chamber publicly shaming Gosar — for posting an animated video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden with swords.

If the resolution passes the House by the required simple majority, Gosar would be forced to stand in the well of the chamber while Speaker Nancy Pelosi reads the resolution. That is the totality of discipline that would accompany this censure effort.

A censure resolution is a privileged question with precedence over all questions — aside from motions to adjourn — and can be called up by the sponsor, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., in this instance, without having to go through the Ethics Committee. The measure has 60 Democrats signed onto it.

Gosar posted the video on social media Sunday, a move that led Pelosi to later call on the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.

In a Nov. 9 statement, Gosar did not apologize, and said the video, which appeared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, was mischaracterized. The posts have been removed.