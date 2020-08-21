Gaetz admonished by Ethics Committee for threatening tweet directed at Michael Cohen

The House Ethics Committee on Friday admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz for a threatening tweet last year directed at Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

Gaetz suggested it was a good idea for Cohen to talk to his wife and father-in-law about “your girlfriends” a day before Cohen was to testify before the House Oversight Committee about his former boss. At that hearing, Cohen referred to Trump as a “racist” and “con man” and said he came forward because he was concerned Trump would not accept the result of the 2020 election.

Gaetz, a Florida Republican and ardent supporter of Trump, initially refused to sit for an interview with the Ethics Committee, which resulted in the panel establishing an investigative subcommittee. Gaetz eventually testified and told the committee he was “not comfortable with the language” he used, that he acted “improperly regarding [his] own standards” and was “sorry.”

The Ethics panel found Gaetz’s tweet “did not violate witness tampering and obstruction of Congress laws, but Representative Gaetz’s actions did not reflect creditably upon the House of Representatives.”

Admonishment is essentially a public warning. It is also one of the lesser forms of discipline the committee can dole out. Harsher punishments such as recommending censure or even expulsion, which require votes by the full House, are much less common.