Winners and losers from House Democrats’ messy Friday fracas

ANALYSIS — Nancy Pelosi says she and a moderate Democratic senator who will play a leading role in deciding the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and probably her political future — “talk enough.”

“So my message to, not to Manchin — I mean, we talk enough, he knows what my message is — but with all due respect in the world for the point of view he represents, I disagree,” the California Democrat said of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III on Thursday. “We’re friends, I respect him. He’s a good person. He’s agreed to so much that is in the bill.”

But not everything in a $1.7 trillion budget reconciliation bill the House could take up as soon as next week — and that spans everything from prescription drugs to climate change.

As long as a Congressional Budget Office assessment of the bill aligns with White House-compiled cost projections, Democratic moderates in the House say they will vote for the reconciliation measure. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a Saturday Instagram video that progressives also are on board — although she and five others who voted against a related bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday remained miffed about how Democratic leaders pushed that through.

The action soon will shift to the Senate, which is expected to make changes and send the reconciliation measure back to the House. Pelosi faces a progressive revolt if Senate moderates secure major alterations. That means the speaker and Manchin, a former West Virginia University quarterback, will be huddling a lot in the coming weeks.