Shadow speaker: Progressive leader Jayapal rises during budget brawl

ANALYSIS — For speakers of the House, being a member of Congress is not a requirement. But as Rep. Pramila Jayapal is showing, membership in the chamber is a must for shadow speakers.

As her party’s warring factions have struggled to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and strike a deal on a massive social spending measure, the Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus has made move after move that outflanked other leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

First, Jayapal coaxed her progressive mates into dropping their months-old demand that Democrats keep the latter bill at $3 trillion. Then she made some key concessions that allowed negotiators to settle on a smaller $1.75 trillion package. She next blocked a vote on both measures until legislative text had been examined and it became clear how much political blame would fall on House progressives if the social spending legislation never made the drive to the White House.

“Jayapal had to buck the House speaker and play hardball with Sens. [Joe] Manchin and [Kyrsten] Sinema,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said of the Democratic holdouts from West Virginia and Arizona respectively. “She also had to rein in progressive Democratic House members who are disappointed by the absence of free community college tuition and provisions to expand Medicare coverage.”

Pelosi and other top Democrats have taken to referring to their party as a “big tent,” a moniker once also claimed by the pre-Donald Trump GOP. The Democrats pride themselves as a diverse party, but such diversity can also make party discipline tougher to manage.