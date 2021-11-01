Manchin not ready to back $1.75T budget package

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III pleaded for more time to consider a $1.75 trillion budget reconciliation bill, saying he could not support the sweeping measure until its impact was fully analyzed.

Decrying “budget gimmicks” in the bill, he said the full price tag could be double the advertised cost if the proposed programs were extended.

“That is why we must allow time for complete transparency and analysis on the impact of changes to our tax code and energy and climate policies to ensure that our country is well-positioned to remain the superpower of the world,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said at a news conference.

Manchin also urged speedy passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would provide $550 billion in new money for public works projects. Progressives have refused to vote for that measure unless it moves in tandem with the reconciliation bill.

"Holding this bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," Manchin said.