Federal contractors see risks in unclear vaccine mandate

Defense industry executives are concerned that ambiguities in President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors will create financial and legal risks for some 20 percent of America’s businesses.

The danger that thousands of skilled defense contractor employees, in particular, would quit or be fired after the contractor mandate takes effect has received considerable attention on Capitol Hill and beyond. But virtually no public debate has occurred about how a lack of clarity in the government’s guidance could adversely affect businesses that employ several hundred thousand Americans.

Numerous Republican-led state governments are filing lawsuits to block the contractor vaccine mandate. But the issues of concern to the defense industry have nothing to do with whether or not the government should issue such a mandate.

Instead, the industry’s biggest worries, after the prospect of potentially losing thousands of skilled workers, is how ambiguities in the order have created other forms of uncertainty for their businesses.

Dan Kelly, a leading attorney who is helping the National Defense Industrial Association sort through the mandate’s implications, said in an interview that the government’s unclear approach to the mandate could spell trouble for businesses on whom the Pentagon and other agencies rely for critical work.