GOP blasts vaccine mandate, and defense contractors are fretting

Republican lawmakers on the Armed Services committees are ramping up their attacks on President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for government contractors, warning that it could prompt the firing of critical workers and threaten military readiness.

Defense contractors are buttressing those claims, saying they fear losing thousands of staff who help protect the nation.

In the latest move in the debate, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama on Wednesday wrote to Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, to ask for a hearing on how contractors can meet Biden's Dec. 8 deadline and still function effectively.

“Thousands of small contractors for the Department of Defense face an excruciating choice in the coming weeks: fire employees who refuse to take the relatively new COVID vaccine or face the loss of contracts from the Pentagon,” Tuberville wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CQ Roll Call. “This untenable position, playing out across the country, threatens our national security.”

The vaccine mandate’s effect on coronavirus rates in America would almost certainly be beneficial, but its impact on defense contractors could be adverse. And that is shaping up as an issue that senators are poised to debate when they take up their version of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, a GOP aide said.