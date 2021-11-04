Employers must require COVID-19 shots or tests by January under federal rule

People who work at large businesses will need to show their vaccination cards or routinely test negative for COVID-19 under new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules designed to curb the pandemic that President Joe Biden first previewed in September.

Businesses with 100 workers or more will be required to verify all employees have been fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 each week by Jan. 4, according to senior administration officials. As many as 84 million people may fall under the new requirements.

Employers must give their workers paid time off to get fully vaccinated and sick leave to recoup from expected side effects like fatigue. Businesses face a Dec. 5 deadline to ensure unvaccinated employees wear masks and provide for paid time off to get vaccinated.

The Biden administration also announced a separate rule to require workers in health care settings to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

The new requirements come as the weather chases people inside and families prepare to gather for the winter holidays, two factors that could drive COVID-19 cases and deaths back up.