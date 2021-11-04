House Democrats, Republicans clash over Texas abortion law

Questions about the role of government in abortion policy arose during a House hearing Thursday, days after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments challenging a Texas abortion law.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over challenges to a Texas law that bans almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law also incentivizes private citizens to sue any individual who aids in an abortion after that point, offering a minimum of $10,000 in a successful suit.

Two committees — House Oversight and Reform and Senate Judiciary — held hearings about the law in September.

Democrats have criticized the unusual nature of the law and argued that it violates precedent under the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a right to abortion nationwide, and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which bars restrictions that result in an “undue burden” for the woman before the fetus is viable.

“This law created a perfect storm in Texas, which already had some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, because of the way it was written and because of its enforcement method,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. “Pregnant people in Texas may now be reluctant to confide in once-trusted neighbors, co-workers, or friends, or to seek help from organizations and advocates if they have questions. Providers have expressed confusion and concern about how to advise their patients and where to seek care for pregnancy complications.”