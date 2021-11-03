Meet the Bannon contempt vote, same as previous contempt votes

ANALYSIS — The House voted on Oct. 21 to find Stephen Bannon, former campaign executive and adviser to President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress, with nine members of the GOP siding with all voting Democrats on the matter, 229-202.

Such contempt votes in recent years have been decidedly partisan affairs.

Bannon had refused to cooperate with the House’s select committee investigating the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming executive privilege, despite having left his official role at the White House three years before the events under investigation.

Prior to the vote, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the select committee, criticized her fellow Republican colleagues for downplaying the events of Jan. 6 and for dismissing the idea of the panel altogether. She argued that Bannon’s testimony was needed.

“Mr. Bannon’s own public statements make clear he knew what was going to happen before it did and thus he must have been aware of, and may well have been involved in, the planning of everything that played out on that day,” she said. “The American people deserve to know what he knew and what he did.”