US will allow private sponsors to help Afghan refugee resettlement

The Biden administration on Monday announced a new program that would allow groups of private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees, a move that could bolster a weakened U.S. resettlement system tested by thousands of recent arrivals.

Under the program, groups of individuals may form “sponsor circles” to help Afghan refugees during their initial resettlement in the United States.

The sponsor circles will be responsible for helping refugees with basic services during their first 90 days in the United States, managing tasks traditionally undertaken by nonprofit resettlement groups. The groups, among other things, would help secure housing, provide basic necessities like furniture, clothing, and food, and help refugees access government benefits.

“Americans of all walks of life have expressed strong interest in helping to welcome these individuals,” the State Department said in its announcement. “The Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans harnesses this outpouring of support and enables individuals to become directly involved in the welcome and integration of our new neighbors.”

The program is a partnership with the Community Sponsorship Hub, a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers, Inc., which will vet, certify and train the individuals in the sponsor circles. The groups also must raise $2,275 per Afghan newcomer.