Number of refugee resettlements hits new low

The United States resettled just 11,411 refugees last fiscal year, the lowest number in the history of the current program, falling far short of President Joe Biden’s promised goal of 62,500.

The final number is the culmination of a year during which the Biden administration struggled to revamp a refugee resettlement infrastructure that had been largely dismantled under former President Donald Trump.

The final count for fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30, failed to meet the resettlement program’s previous low of 11,814, reached in the final full year of the Trump administration.

“Our review of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program revealed that it will take some time to build back toward the numbers to which the president has committed,” said a State Department spokesperson, who confirmed the figures. “The rebuilding process is well underway and will enable us to support much increased admissions numbers in future years. ”

Biden did not announce his refugee admissions goal until April, leaving only a few months to resettle tens of thousands of refugees. The complex resettlement pipeline was also stymied by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which blocked many of the admissions steps that happen internationally.