Biden to double refugee cap despite slow resettlement pace

President Joe Biden would fulfill a longtime promise by raising the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 for fiscal 2022, but reaching that number could prove difficult after a year on track to have the lowest resettlement numbers in recent history.

The United States had resettled 7,637 refugees through the end of August, according to government data, despite Biden’s 62,500-person goal for fiscal 2021, which ends Sept. 30. That means the U.S. is unlikely to even reach 11,814, the number of refugees resettled in fiscal 2020, the final full year of the Trump administration.

Refugee advocates dismayed by the current low admissions level say Biden’s promise must be undergirded by concrete steps to strengthen the complicated public-private resettlement system, largely dismantled by the Trump administration.

“Raising this cap without dedicating significant resources, personnel, and measures to streamline the process would be largely symbolic,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of the resettlement organization Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, in a statement. “It is vital that we see more refugee processing officers out in the field conducting the necessary interviews.”

On Monday, the State Department announced the administration’s intent to raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 for fiscal 2022. While on the campaign trail, Biden promised to raise the cap to that level for his first full year in office, a pledge he has since made repeatedly. But Biden faced criticism shortly after taking office for being slow to raise the admissions ceiling for the remainder of fiscal 2021. He eventually increased it to the current 62,500.