Afghan refugee arrivals will test US resettlement system

The U.S. is gearing up to resettle thousands of Afghan special immigrant visa holders and other refugees across the country, and the wave of arrivals will test an American resettlement system largely dismantled under the Trump administration.

The number of Afghan refugees evacuated so far is uncertain. Senior administration officials said Tuesday that numbers are “fluid,” but more than 100,000 people total, including Afghans, U.S. citizens and permanent residents, have been flown out of the country since late July.

The American refugee resettlement system has slowly begun to rebuild under President Joe Biden. According to data through the end of July, just 6,246 refugees have been resettled so far in fiscal 2021, falling far short of Biden’s proposed ceiling of 62,500.

“It has been a herculean effort that's been underway for months to rebuild the system quickly, knowing the dire need right now,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a major resettlement group.

Where Afghan refugees end up, after their long journey through military bases in Asia, Europe and the U.S., depends on a wide variety of factors. Some may have family already in the U.S. who they plan to join, others may have medical needs that demand proximity to a hospital.