Supreme Court takes on cases about Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider quickly procedural questions around a Texas law that essentially bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with a focus on how it was designed to outflank the typical legal process to challenge it.

The justices agreed to decide issues in two lawsuits — one from abortion providers and one from the Justice Department — and set both for oral argument Nov. 1. Both petitions seek to prevent the Texas law from being enforced while the courts consider the legal challenges.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the law known as SB 8 to stay in effect, as it has been for nearly two months, ahead of those oral arguments. The Justice Department says that the law covers about 85 percent to 95 percent of all abortions in Texas, and at a time before many women know they are pregnant.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote separately to agree with the court’s move to quickly hear the cases, but she criticized the rest of the court for not stopping the law now. She said pregnant Texas women have to travel out of state if they want to end a pregnancy — and not all have the time, money or ability to do so.

“Women seeking abortion care in Texas are entitled to relief from this Court now,” Sotomayor said. “Because of the Court’s failure to act today, that relief, if it comes, will be too late for many.”