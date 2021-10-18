Justice Department asks Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

The United States asked the Supreme Court to step in Monday and reinstate a lower court order that had stopped Texas from enforcing a new law that essentially bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

The emergency application from the Justice Department is the second time in less than two months that the justices have been asked to block the law known as SB 8. A 5-4 majority declined to stop the Texas law from going into effect last month in a separate lawsuit brought by abortion providers.

Both lawsuits highlight that the Texas law all but nullifies longstanding Supreme Court precedents that establish a constitutional right to an abortion, and that it is designed to outflank the typical legal process for challenges from abortion rights advocates.

But the Justice Department argues in its filing Monday that complex and novel procedural questions about the structure of the law — which the majority cited as the reason for its inaction in the abortion provider lawsuit against state officials — don’t apply when the United States sues the state of Texas.

“The question now is whether Texas’s nullification of this Court’s precedents should be allowed to continue while the courts consider the United States’ suit,” the Justice Department’s application states.