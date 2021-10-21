Lobbying revenue up at top firms, even as some big clients dip

Many of K Street’s best known and biggest firms reported an uptick in lobbying revenue this year as Democrats controlling Congress and the White House crafted multitrillion-dollar spending, tax and infrastructure measures. Lobbyists say they expect business to remain strong through the end of this year as Democrats try to get those bills over the finish line while also passing annual spending bills that could contain policy “riders” in a narrowly divided Congress.

The gains at K Street shops came even as some of the nation’s top spenders on lobbying, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Realtors, lowered their outlays compared with the same period last year, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of recently filed disclosures.

The 10 biggest spenders this year shelled out about $200 million through Sept. 30, down from about $230 million in the same period last year. Third-quarter reports were due Wednesday.

Facebook reported a slight decline in spending to $14.7 million versus $15 million for the same period in 2020. The social media giant faced pressure from critics on both sides of the aisle about allegations of censorship or spreading disinformation even before a whistleblower testified earlier this month that internal documents showed the company knew of possible harm caused by its products. Any uptick in Facebook’s spending this month will be publicly disclosed in January.

Other big spenders showed significant increases this year. The Business Roundtable, which ranked ahead of Facebook in fourth place overall, shelled out $20.7 million so far this year, a 78 percent increase over the same period in 2020. The roundtable, which represents CEOs, reported spending more than half of this year’s total — $11.8 million — during the third quarter from July through September.