COVID-19 legislation, postelection prep keep K Street busy

Negotiations over the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis have fueled the lobbying sector this year, as K Street firms and corporate representatives now turn their attention to the coming tumult after the November elections.

Some of the nation’s biggest spenders on federal lobbying — including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Realtors and tech giants Facebook and Amazon — reported shelling out more money on influence campaigns so far this year than they did during the first three quarters of 2019, according to new disclosures filed this week. And the biggest lobbying firms, such as Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, also reported increasing revenue this year.

The pharmaceutical industry’s main lobbying group, though, disclosed a decline in spending when compared with the same period last year; ditto for the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association, though they still remained among the biggest spenders on federal lobbying.

The Chamber, the nation’s biggest business group representing a cross section of industries, is still the top spender for the year to date, even as it dealt with layoffs and division over its political endorsements. The National Association of Realtors, however, spent more than the Chamber and its affiliates from July through September, the period covered by the latest disclosures. The Realtors’ total for the quarter was $33 million, compared with $22.3 million for the chamber.

“Moving into 2021, we look forward to highlighting the housing affordability and accessibility issues that still plague our nation while we push to advance fair housing, diversity and inclusion throughout our industry,” Realtors spokesman Wesley Shaw said.