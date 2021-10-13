Military family groups press Biden to help low-income troops

Two dozen groups representing military families urged President Joe Biden this week to address a growing problem of hunger among lower-ranking U.S. military personnel and their families.

The groups, in a Tuesday letter to Biden obtained by CQ Roll Call, recommended that the president support a fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that provides a “basic needs allowance” to help lower-income military families make ends meet.

“Reports of military families who struggle with food insecurity, turning in desperation to food pantries around the country, are shocking and unacceptable,” the letter said.

Biden and a broad swath of Congress want to launch such an aid program to combat poverty and hunger in the ranks — a problem that by all accounts the coronavirus has worsened.

