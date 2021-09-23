House nears vote on final passage of defense policy bill
Members vote down proposal to reduce authorized spending
The House moved toward final passage of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, beginning with 17 votes on amendments.
The amendments comprise a number of divisive issues, including attempts to scale back the Defense Department’s budget and limit U.S. military involvement in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
First up, the House rejected an amendment from New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman that would have required congressional approval for any troop presence in Syria within a year of enactment. The tally was 141-286, with 99 Democrats joining 187 Republicans in opposing the measure.
The House adopted, 219-207, a provision introduced by Ro Khanna, D-Calif., that would end logistical support to Saudi airplanes involved in strikes against the Houthis in Yemen and stop the United States from providing intelligence to Saudi forces that enable the strikes. Another amendment, introduced by Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., would end U.S. maintenance and sustainment of Saudi aircraft involved in strikes in Yemen. It was adopted by a vote of 223-204.
Two amendments from the progressive wing of the Democratic Caucus took aim at the Defense Department’s budget. One, led by Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, would have trimmed the Pentagon’s budget by 10 percent, but was voted down 86-332. The other, spearheaded by Barbara Lee of California, would limit the defense budget to the amount requested by the Biden administration, effectively stripping out $25.5 billion added by the Armed Services Committee when it marked up the bill earlier this month.
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., who is a member of Armed Services, has an amendment that would block funding for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, program, the replacement intercontinental ballistic missile under development to replace aging Minuteman III missiles. Garamendi’s amendment would also block funding for the W87-1 warhead, which is the warhead slotted to be deployed in the GBSD. The amendment was defeated on a 118-299 vote.
Lawmakers also rejected an amendment, 198-231, introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., that would curtail the transfer of military equipment, particularly weapons and ammunition, to domestic law enforcement agencies. Under the program, the Law Enforcement Support Office has distributed $7.4 billion worth of surplus military equipment from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, ranging from Humvees and helicopters to guns and ammunition.
Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., offered an amendment that would limit the Pentagon’s unfunded priority lists to only the six service branches of the military and U.S. Special Operations Command. Those lists, called Pentagon “wish lists,” contain programs considered not critical enough to make the president’s budget — but they have become a de facto part of it and often ask for hundreds of billions of dollars worth of authorizations. Schrader’s amendment was defeated on a 167-256 vote.
Most of the 400-plus amendments under consideration were bundled together into four en bloc packages. One of the en bloc packages was adopted Wednesday by voice vote, and the remainder are also likely to be adopted easily. After the House has voted on all the amendments, it will then take up the bill itself. With many Democrats and Republicans signaling their support for the bill, it seems likely to pass easily and eventually be enacted into law for the 61st straight year.