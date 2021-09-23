House nears vote on final passage of defense policy bill

The House moved toward final passage of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, beginning with 17 votes on amendments.

The amendments comprise a number of divisive issues, including attempts to scale back the Defense Department’s budget and limit U.S. military involvement in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

First up, the House rejected an amendment from New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman that would have required congressional approval for any troop presence in Syria within a year of enactment. The tally was 141-286, with 99 Democrats joining 187 Republicans in opposing the measure.

The House adopted, 219-207, a provision introduced by Ro Khanna, D-Calif., that would end logistical support to Saudi airplanes involved in strikes against the Houthis in Yemen and stop the United States from providing intelligence to Saudi forces that enable the strikes. Another amendment, introduced by Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., would end U.S. maintenance and sustainment of Saudi aircraft involved in strikes in Yemen. It was adopted by a vote of 223-204.

Two amendments from the progressive wing of the Democratic Caucus took aim at the Defense Department’s budget. One, led by Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, would have trimmed the Pentagon’s budget by 10 percent, but was voted down 86-332. The other, spearheaded by Barbara Lee of California, would limit the defense budget to the amount requested by the Biden administration, effectively stripping out $25.5 billion added by the Armed Services Committee when it marked up the bill earlier this month.