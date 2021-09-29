Congress is trying, again, to end hunger in the military

In 2016, Erika Tebbens was living outside Seattle, one of the most expensive places in America, trying to feed a family of three on her husband’s enlisted sailor's salary of less than $25,000 a year.

Tebbens said she did not qualify for Agriculture Department nutrition assistance because of a rule that military personnel include in their income any housing allowance they receive. That same rule was a big reason a Pentagon poverty assistance program that started in 2000 failed to help many servicemembers and was discontinued in 2016.

Tebbens said she managed to afford groceries by putting bills on a credit card, borrowing money from family and requesting grocery gift cards as presents.

Five years later, Congress is trying again to conquer poverty in the ranks. Provisions in both the House and Senate versions of the annual defense policy bill would create a "basic needs allowance" aimed at doing that. But whether it reaches more of those in need than past efforts will depend on how lawmakers decide to treat the housing stipend.

Housing stipend considerations

The National Defense Authorization Act passed by the House last week, as well as the version awaiting a Senate vote, would require that one servicemember per family receive an allowance equal to the difference between the servicemember’s salary and 130 percent of the poverty line for that member’s region and family size. It could help people in the position Tebbens found herself in, especially if the housing allowance is excluded from salary. The House version would exclude it.