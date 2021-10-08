Democrats have a few reconciliation life hacks at their disposal

Life hacks aren’t just for millennials and their DIY projects, they are also for Democrats who craft mega reconciliation bills.

There are no easy-to-assemble reconciliation instructions to make Build Back Better as easy to construct as Ikea furniture. Besides allowing for no more than $1.75 trillion in deficit spending, the reconciliation instructions are bare bones. It doesn’t include steps on how to satisfy both West Virginian centrists and New England socialists.

But Democrats have a toolkit of policy hacks to appease their entire caucus and bridge the $1.5 trillion-$3.5 trillion bid-ask spread.

Democrats insist the legislation would be fully paid for, yet centrists have balked at several of the tax and drug pricing offsets. Legislation is scored by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation. But politicians don’t let official scorekeepers get in the way of their policy priorities.

The Senate centrists who crafted the bipartisan infrastructure bill dismissed the CBO score that showed it was far from offset, noting that “their rules” had “limited” what’s included in a “formal score.” Republicans called the CBO scores “fake news” when doing reconciliation back in 2017. Even so-called deficit hawks cited “other rational scores” besides the CBO for the GOP tax cuts package as a pretense to support legislation that officially cost $1.5 trillion.