Making ‘SALT’ relief pay for itself among Democrats’ options

With the price tag of their sweeping budget reconciliation package seemingly dwindling, Democrats pushing an expensive plan to lift a cap on state and local tax deductions may find themselves in the uncomfortable position of needing to pay for that relief by keeping some limit in place for years to come.

The $10,000 cap on state and local tax, or “SALT,” deductions, imposed under the 2017 GOP-written tax overhaul, is set to expire after 2025. Democrats from high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California want to repeal the cap, though some say they’ll settle for at least a two-year repeal through the midterm elections. However, that could still cost in the neighborhood of $170 billion by some estimates.

One option in play that could be a middle ground approach: Set the cap at a much higher level, short of full repeal, but extend it out past 2025, perhaps through the end of the decade depending on how long it would take to make it revenue neutral. There are various ways to slice it and dials to be played with, but the general idea is to make SALT relief pay for itself if necessary, without needing to come up with new and contentious offsets.

While it’s not an option the party is currently focused on, and it could face pushback from staunch supporters of full repeal, it’s on the table and could come into play if Senate moderates Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., successfully cut the reconciliation bill’s gross price tag.

