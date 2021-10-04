Whistleblower website for Capitol Police officers launches

House Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis on Monday announced the launch of a webpage for Capitol Police officers to confidentially report problems affecting the department directly to the committee, which has oversight of the police force.

“This committee has a responsibility to the men and women who protect the Capitol to provide oversight of their leadership and part of this is hearing from officers and other personnel when issues arise,” Davis, R-Ill., said in a statement.

The online intake form provides a space for officers and staff of the Capitol Police and House sergeant-at-arms to report problems directly to the committee’s GOP staff. To protect the privacy of officers, the form cautions them against submitting complaints using work resources or while working.

The website also provides the option for officers to meet in person, call or email the committee to report misconduct.

“To be honest, I think it’s a way towards transparency,” said Gus Papathanasiou, the head of the department’s union. He later added, “If Rodney Davis wants to do it, I support it.”