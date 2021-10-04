Biden warns of ‘danger for miscalculation’ on debt limit

President Joe Biden on Monday renewed calls for Senate Republicans to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own without going through what he called “an incredibly complicated, cumbersome process” of budget reconciliation.

Democratic leaders are in the process of using the fiscal 2022 budget resolution to pass a package of spending expansions and tax breaks likely in the $2 trillion range, paid for with tax increases on wealthier households and corporations.

They technically have the ability, after an earlier opinion from the Senate parliamentarian, to revise the budget resolution and add instructions for a filibuster-proof debt limit increase. But Democrats have consistently rejected that option, something Biden, himself a Senate veteran, emphatically reiterated Monday in an address from the White House.

"It’s fraught with all kinds of potential danger for miscalculation,” Biden said of the budget process, which would set in motion two “vote-a-ramas” on the Senate floor.

Going through the procedural machinations could take a week to 10 days, experts have said. And an opinion from the parliamentarian last week that Democrats could revise the budget blueprint without “turning off” reconciliation protections for their broader fiscal package could bolster that route’s prospects.