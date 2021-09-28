Democrats mull options for debt ceiling as GOP holds firm

House Democrats are considering passing a separate bill as early as this week to lift the debt ceiling, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned the government might not be able to pay all its bills on time after Oct. 18.

One day after Senate Republicans blocked a stopgap funding measure that included a debt limit suspension, House Democrats discussed the option of standalone legislation in a private caucus meeting.

“It’s among our plans,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters. “We spent a good deal of time in our caucus talking about lifting the debt ceiling and how Republicans refused to cooperate on this. They are jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the United States, which is guaranteed in the Constitution, the 14th Amendment.”

It’s not clear what the legislation would do exactly or how a standalone bill would advance in the evenly divided Senate, where bipartisan support is required given the 60-vote procedural hurdle unless unanimous consent is granted to drop that requirement.

Senate Republicans have said for months they are unwilling to vote for a debt limit suspension while Democrats pursue a partisan reconciliation package calling for trillions of dollars in new spending. Democrats say the debt limit must be suspended to meet current obligations, regardless of what happens with the reconciliation package.