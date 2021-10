Sports were back on the Hill this week with a three-mile race and a baseball game. Meanwhile, Congress managed not to shut down the government.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., waves off reporters' questions as he leaves the House Democratic’ Caucus meeting on the infrastructure and reconciliation bills on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Runners begin the ACLI Capital Challenge 3-Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., catches his breath after the ACLI race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh crosses the finish line during the ACLI race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., steals third base during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Blake D. Moore, R-Utah, celebrates his inside-the-park home run as catcher Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., looks on. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Republican team celebrates their win at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)