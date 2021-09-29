Congress runs (and puns fly) at 2021 ACLI Capital Challenge

After running a neck-and-neck race, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Rep. Conor Lamb conceded graciously to the winner, Rep. Mike Gallagher, shortly after 8:18 a.m. Wednesday.

“He’s making young fathers proud everywhere,” Lamb said. Both became dads recently.

Gallagher was less diplomatic in victory. “I thought Lamb would present a challenge — that was not the case,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “Lamb was weak. I don’t know how he’s feeling; maybe he’s focusing on politics too much and not prioritizing running.”

Coming in at 18:28, Gallagher won the House men’s division of the 39th annual ACLI Capital Challenge, a 3-mile charity road race. Lamb finished second, at 18:54.

The members raced to the finish line in Anacostia Park even as Congress has dragged its feet on a number of must-pass bills to keep the federal government open and avert default on the national debt. Wednesday’s legislative session could run late into the night — unless the Congressional Baseball Game takes precedence over the looming legislative deadlines.