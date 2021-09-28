As fiscal crises mount, Congress is finally ready to play ball — literally, not figuratively

Started in 1909, the Congressional Baseball game is by far the longest running of Capitol Hill’s semi-celebrity sporting events, which include softball, basketball, hockey and flag football. Unlike those annual games, where a bipartisan squad challenges a team of lobbyists, journalists or staffers, baseball remains a partisan affair, pitting Democrats against Republicans.

Usually a highlight of Washington’s summer social calendar, this year’s game was delayed until the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced last year’s to be canceled.

At one point, the game was little different from a softball game at the annual company picnic, an excuse to get outside with some coworkers for a little friendly competition. But as with all things congressional, the baseball game has taken on a self-aggrandizing life of its own. It’s now played under the lights at Nationals Park before a crowd of thousands either overtaken by morbid curiosity or guilt-tripped by their bosses into going. Four years have passed since a gunman opened fire on a Republican practice, and while memories of that day in 2017 are still fresh, spirits are high as the game returns from its pandemic hiatus.

Besides raising money for charity — this year about $1.2 million will go to a mix of local causes, including the Washington Literacy Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington — the game exists to deflect members’ overly competitive nature to a less polarizing end. “This is some of the best parts of Congress, I think,” said Kevin Brady of Texas. “Not only getting to know your teammates, but players on the other team, Democrats. You share the love of baseball — it’s a great game. And I’ve made great friends on both sides now because of this game.”

Such singing the praises of bipartisan tradition strikes a discordant note next to the intense political brinkmanship currently unfolding in Congress, where the parties are already trading recriminations over the possibilities of another government shutdown or an unprecedented sovereign debt default. Meanwhile, an ominous anti-democratic theme runs under that cacophony, as some Republicans continue to repeat lies about the validity of last year’s election. But such concerns are a world away for the players at Tuesday’s practice.