Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, just days before the justices return for a new term and the first in-person oral arguments since the beginning of the pandemic.

The court announced the result Friday morning, ahead of a formal investiture ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Kavanaugh had no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January, the court said.

Kavanaugh had tested negative Monday morning — as did the other eight justices — prior to a conference that day where the justices discussed which cases to decide this term, the court said. His wife and daughters, who are also vaccinated, tested negative Thursday.

The result underscores how tricky a return to regular business can be for government agencies amid the pandemic, including at the nine-member Supreme Court, which has implemented a regular testing protocol as part of oral arguments in the courtroom that start Monday.

Kavanaugh ran Wednesday in the annual ACLI Capital Challenge, a three-mile charity road race sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers that features teams from the three branches of government and the media.