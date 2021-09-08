Supreme Court plans return to in-person arguments next month

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday that justices will return to in-person oral arguments in October for the first time since the pandemic started but will keep a live audio feed for members of the public who still won’t be able to sit in the courtroom.

That will include arguments in a major gun rights case in November that will be a test of how far the justices might extend constitutional gun rights outside the home.

The justices made history in May 2020 when they participated in oral arguments with lawyers via telephone, as C-SPAN and others aired the first live internet audio broadcast of the high court’s proceedings.

Usually watchers are limited to the few hundred who can fit inside the courtroom, but the threat of the highly contagious COVID-19 has shut down the building to the public for more than 18 months.

Wednesday's announcement of a continued live audio feed of resumed in-person arguments — a step some members of Congress have sought for years — could be a sign that changes from the pandemic could stick.