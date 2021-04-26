Supreme Court lines up rare gun arguments for next term

The Supreme Court will decide a major gun rights case next term about whether a New York law is unconstitutional because it requires a reason other than self-defense to get a license to carry a concealed weapon outside the home.

Any ruling will be the first in a decade to address gun rights under the Second Amendment, and the first before a court where conservatives make up a 6-3 majority. A decision would be expected sometime next year.

It will be a test of how far the justices might extend constitutional gun rights outside the home, since 5-4 rulings in 2008 and 2010 that found an individual right to possess a firearm at home for self-defense.

[Lawmakers spar in Supreme Court case on nonprofit donor disclosure]

The move puts the court back into the incendiary national debate over gun control laws at a time when Congress, despite a series of mass shootings over the years at concerts, schools and other public spaces, stands at a partisan deadlock over numerous gun control proposals backed mostly by Democrats.