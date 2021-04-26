Lawmakers spar in Supreme Court case on nonprofit donor disclosure

The Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a pair of cases that members of Congress say could influence political discourse in the United States, warning that the justices either could stymie debates on controversial policies or bolster the influence of big money anonymous donors.

The cases center on California’s requirement that nonprofits disclose a list of major donors of more than $5,000 to state regulators who seek to police charitable fraud. Nonprofits already must file that information with the Internal Revenue Service, which must keep it confidential.

Two charities with histories of backing conservative causes challenged the law as an unconstitutional burden on their freedom of association under the First Amendment because the risk that the state would disclose the information could expose donors to “potential intimidation, retaliation, and harassment,” and dry up the charities' sources of support.

But the cases play out against the backdrop of a long and contentious debate about the influence of money in politics and shaping public discourse, so it has drawn the attention of lawmakers who have been the most outspoken on the issue.

The cases also touch on some of today’s hot-button issues, including the power of social media, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, and even how anonymous donors have tried to influence the confirmation process for Supreme Court justices.