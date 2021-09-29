Senate Democrats and expert witnesses warned Wednesday that the way the Supreme Court has handled recent emergency requests threatens the constitutional rights of all Americans — while Republicans said those concerns only arose now because of a recent decision about a Texas abortion law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee called the hearing four weeks after the justices issued a sharply divided 5-4 emergency order, just before midnight, that allowed that Texas law to go into effect. The state law all but bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — about 85 percent to 95 percent of all abortions in that state.

The main legal quandary is both that the state law restricts abortion beyond what current Supreme Court precedents allow and that it has an unusual design that empowers private citizens to enforce the law instead of state officials.

That creates a procedural legal tangle for the abortion rights advocates who seek to challenge it on an emergency basis; the Supreme Court majority cited the “complex and novel” procedural questions in a decision not to step in and stop the law.

Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said that the Supreme Court “has now shown that it’s willing to allow even facially unconstitutional laws to take effect.” Durbin’s use of the term “facially” refers to the legal concept of facial challenges, which are policies or laws that are written as unconstitutional, or on face value.