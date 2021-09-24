House passes abortion rights legislation

The House passed legislation, 218-211, on Friday that, if enacted, would broadly expand the scope of abortion rights.

No Republicans voted for it. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Texas, was the only Democrat to vote against the bill.

The legislation by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., would protect abortion access and the ability for health providers to perform them.

The bill would prohibit some state-level restrictions such as bans on mandatory waiting periods and limits on when during pregnancy an abortion can be performed.

It also would not permit limits on a health care providers' ability to administer abortion services, such as the abortion pill mifepristone, by telemedicine, other than limits all telehealth providers follow.