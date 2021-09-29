Rating changed in Virginia governor’s race that could drive 2022 narrative

ANALYSIS — Even though this fall's race for governor in Virginia is just one race in one state, it will determine the initial narrative of the midterm elections next year.

Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has had a consistent advantage over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the commonwealth, but some Democratic strategists are concerned about President Joe Biden’s drag on the race and about the lack of urgency on the Democratic side.

After a single poll showed a majority of voters poised to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in California earlier this year, Democrats started to take the race more seriously. The end result was close to normal Democratic performance and thus a resounding defeat of the recall in a heavily Democratic state that Biden won by 29 points in 2020.

Democrats don’t have the same partisanship margin in Virginia, where Biden won by a more narrow 10 points over President Donald Trump. Simply rallying Democratic voters for a Democratic cause isn’t enough.

The public polling points to a very competitive race. McAuliffe is ahead of Youngkin by 3 points in both the FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics polling averages, neither of which have changed much in the past six weeks.